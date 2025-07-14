DMK replaces Thanjavur north dist sec; MLA Anbazhagan appointed dist in charge

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday replaced its Thanjavur North district secretary Kalyanasundaram and appointed its MLA ‘Saakottai’ K Anbazhagan as in charge of the party district.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement, announced that incumbent Thanjavur north district secretary and party MP Kalyanasundaram has been relieved of the post and replaced with MLA ‘Saakottai’ K Anbazhagan who would be in charge of the district.

The DMK high command has effected the minor organisational shake up in the backdrop of growing discontentment within the ranks of the party district unit over the performance of incumbent Kalyanasundaram in the run up to the Assembly polls.