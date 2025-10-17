DMK regime nothing but 'uruttukadai' governance, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday accused the ruling DMK government of deceiving the people with hollow promises and labelled its administration as "Uruttukadai Halwa", sweet in words but empty in substance.

Addressing reporters in the Secretariat, EPS theatrically held up a packet of halwa, only to reveal lumps of cotton inside, symbolising "empty promises" made by the ruling party. "The DMK has mastered the art of lying and fooling the people with sugary speeches. They are giving people halwa, not governance," he quipped.

On the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy, EPS said 25 children had died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming adulterated syrup manufactured by a Kancheepuram-based firm. He accused the State government of "criminal negligence," pointing out that the company, previously fined between 2019 and 2023, faced no inspection in 2024 or 2025. "Even the WHO warned against it, yet the government slept," he charged.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK leader said the party is committed to defending the State's autonomy, ensuring safety for women, empowering the youth, uplifting farmers, and giving equal opportunity to all. He added that the golden era of AIADMK will dawn again in 2026, speaking on the eve of AIADMK's 54th founding day. In a greeting addressed to the cadre, he said, "MGR started the party to save Tamil Nadu from destructive forces." Palaniswami said that his party, born out of a vision for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden, captures the hearts of crores of people and makes their dreams its mission.

"Our opponents may attempt to mislead through lies and propaganda, but truth and justice will triumph", he added.