DMK regime borrowed Rs 6,000 cr for KMUT aid, alleges Anbumani

Anbumani also raised concerns about declining enrolment in government schools."He stated that ten years ago, 45 lakh students were enrolled in government schools; however, that number has now decreased to 30 lakh, due to the rise of private institutions, increasing substance abuse, and what he termed inflated investment claims by the State government. He further questioned the approval of new mining licenses and alleged large-scale corruption in granting permissions to recreational clubs. Expressing confidence in the AIADMK-led alliance, Anbumani said the people of Tamil Nadu were ready for political change in the upcoming Assembly elections.