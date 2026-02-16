DMK regime borrowed Rs 6,000 cr for KMUT aid, alleges Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday sharply criticised the DMK government for allegedly borrowing Rs 6,000 crore to provide Rs 5,000 cash assistance to women, questioning why a similar effort was not made to waive Rs 5,000 crore in student education loans.
Addressing the PMK students' wing general council meeting in Pallavaram, Anbumani accused the Stalin-led government of prioritising "vote politics" over long-term development. He claimed that while the state government cited financial constraints in meeting demands for salary hikes from anganwadi workers, teachers, nurses and sanitation workers, it managed to mobilise thousands of crores for cash distribution.
The PMK leader alleged that the DMK had failed to fulfil key electoral promises made during the 2021 Assembly polls, including the abolition of NEET. He expressed concern over rising student suicides and unemployment, stating that only 94,000 jobs had been created against the promise of one lakh jobs annually.
Anbumani also raised concerns about declining enrolment in government schools."He stated that ten years ago, 45 lakh students were enrolled in government schools; however, that number has now decreased to 30 lakh, due to the rise of private institutions, increasing substance abuse, and what he termed inflated investment claims by the State government. He further questioned the approval of new mining licenses and alleged large-scale corruption in granting permissions to recreational clubs. Expressing confidence in the AIADMK-led alliance, Anbumani said the people of Tamil Nadu were ready for political change in the upcoming Assembly elections.