DMK regime allowing gun violence to creep into State ignoring warnings: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami denounced the MK Stalin-led DMK government over the murder of a PMK functionary in Ranipet district, stating that gun culture has crept into the state under the current dispensation.

The police had initially filed a case on June 11, stating that PMK's district youth wing secretary, Chakravarthy, was killed in a road accident. However, the postmortem report revealed that he died due to a gunshot injury. "The AIADMK regime protected law and order, which led the state on the path of development. But things have changed since the DMK came to power, plunging Tamil Nadu into lawlessness. I strongly condemn this (gun violence)," said Palaniswami in a social media post.

Recounting an earlier case involving a DMK functionary in Ranipet district, who was found in possession of illegal firearms, the Leader of the Opposition said he had warned the State government about the rise of gun violence. However, the government failed to take appropriate measures to curb it, which has now resulted in the murder of the PMK functionary, the LoP said.

Palaniswami demanded that the government conduct a thorough investigation into the case and take stern action against those involved in the murder. He also urged the government to put an end to the growing gun culture in the State.