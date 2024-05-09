DMK regime achieving big despite financial constraints, Centre's biased approach: TN Congress chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said that the DMK regime led by Chief Minister M K Stalin has achieved big despite the 'vindictive anti-Tamil Nadu' approach of the BJP-led union government and its devolution of tax revenue to the state.

In a statement congratulating the Chief Minister on completing three years at office, Selvaperunthagai stated that during the ten-year AIADMK regime, the state's overall debt was Rs 5.40 lakh crore apart from the Rs 3 lakh crore debt of public sector undertakings.

The DMK had come to power at a time when the state was burdened with a debt of Rs 8.40 lakh crore, he pointed out.

"I extend my hearty wishes to Chief Minister Stalin-led state government which is entering the fourth year after achieving a lot despite numerous financial constraints and biased approach of the BJP," the TNCC chief said, while appreciating the CM for steering the state in the path of growth in all sectors.

He recalled the disbursement of Covid relief worth Rs 4,000 per family during the second wave of Covid-19, and the Rs 3 reduction in petrol price at the beginning of Stalin's tenure.

The state Congress president also listed out the successful implementation of the pioneering 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' which benefited 1.15 crore women and the 445 crore free bus trips undertaken by women in the state under the 'Vidiyal Payanam' scheme.