DMK Rajya Sabha MP Wilson calls Governor Ravi’s remark against TN govt as 'irresponsible and false'

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his remark that the Vice-Chancellors of state universities were threatened by the police not to attend a two-day conference of V-Cs, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson stated that it was a “false and irresponsible statement” from Ravi, who holds a constitutional post, and wondered how a Governor could make such baseless allegations against his own government?

Reacting sharply on ‘X’ to the Governor’s remarks made at the inaugural session of the conference in Ooty, Wilson said such false statements, which tend to incite subversive activities against the Government of Tamil Nadu, constitute a serious offence.

“The Governor should not abuse his immunity under Article 361(2),” said Wilson, who was one of the four advocates who represented the TN government in its case against the Governor for delaying assent to Bills, and secured a historic judgement.

“The Vice-Chancellors have not attended this illegal conference convened by you (RN Ravi) because they understand that your intention is to poison our universities with a particular ideology and politicise them,” he said in his post, tagging the official X handle of Raj Bhavan.

“We wish to maintain our universities as centres of academic excellence, imparting scientific education, and will not allow anyone to politicise education or promote pseudoscience and irrational ideologies,” he further said.