DMK politicising Centre’s language policy, says Maharashtra Governor

COIMBATORE: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday urged DMK not to politicise the trilingual policy of the central government.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Radhakrishnan said the National Education Policy (NEP) should be implemented as interest to learn Tamil language is gradually going down in the State.

“NEP insists on learning through their mother tongue. The three-language policy envisages learning of any third language. DMK should leave the issue to the students,” he said.

Further, Radhakrishnan said the NEP would help to promote Tamil as the language could be taught even in Bihar, if they desire to learn. “As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, everything is being politicised. Protests are unnecessary as Hindi is not imposed in the State,” he said.

On the issue of delimitation, the Governor said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that the number of parliamentary seats will not be reduced due to delimitation and it has become a routine affair for DMK to do politics out of nothing.

Claiming that addiction to drugs among youth is the reason behind rampant incidents of sexual assaults in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan urged the state government to take stringent action against ganja sale.

“When I was the Governor of Puducherry, strong measures were taken to prevent smuggling of ganja into Puducherry from Tamil Nadu. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government should take stern measures to prevent drug abuse among youth to stop sexual assaults,” Radhakrishnan said.