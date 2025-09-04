DMK playing politics with caste survey: PMK leader Anbumani

COIMBATORE: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday accused the DMK government of not conducting a caste survey owing to political reasons.

“When the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Telangana have successfully conducted a similar exercise and implemented welfare measures like giving loans and constructing houses, Chief Minister MK Stalin has ‘no heart’ to do so,” he said while speaking at a marriage function in Dharmapuri.

“He is lying about having no authority to conduct the survey. When a panchayat president has the authority, why not the Chief Minister? The caste-based census could even be conducted under a different name, such as a social justice survey. With 2.5 lakh government staff and Rs 500 crore, the census could be completed in two months,” he added.

Delving further into the issue, Anbumani said caste enumeration is pivotal to know the standard of living of all sections of society.

“It is not an issue for only Vanniyars, but is needed for holistic development. Ensuring reservation alone isn’t enough for social justice to prevail, as those who have already developed in education and economic status continue to benefit. At the same time, poor families in villages suffer,” he said.