DMK plans to suppress & deceive the tribes, SCs & OBCs: MoS L Murugan

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, Union Minister of State L Murugan on Monday said that the DMK and its leader M K Stalin are planning to suppress and deceive the tribal, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) people and use them for their selfish politics.

Pointing out the cruel atrocities towards the SC and ST people in the state such as the Vengaivayal and Nanguneri incidents, Murugan said, "DMK and its leader M K Stalin have no qualification to talk about social justice and restoring the rights of SC, ST and OBC community. Stalin is reluctant to take action in the caste-violence incidents. DMK is planning to cheat the voters and buy votes during the election. The people of Tamil Nadu will never believe Stalin's deception and will never fall prey to his greed for power."

Slamming Stalin for his speech at the former Prime Minister VP Singh's statue unveiling event held in the city, the Union Minister said that Stalin should make it clear whether he is ceding the caste-wise census right to the Union government.

"Stalin's alliance partner Rahul Gandhi, in the five states election campaign, has been saying that a caste-wise census will be conducted if Congress comes to power. Does the fake Dravidian model leader, who is always trumpeting as the guardian of social justice, not understand this? Or pretending not to know?" Murugan questioned.

"Stalin daydreams that the demand may be watered down by saying that the Union government should conduct a caste-wise census. Why is the DMK, which prides itself as a fighter for State rights, confused on this matter? What has Stalin been doing till now after more than two years in power? Not that the parliamentary elections are around the corner, Stalin has a sudden fondness for the backward people," he noted.

Lauding Narendra Modi, the MoS said that for more than nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been implementing numerous schemes for the welfare of tribals, SC and BC communities.