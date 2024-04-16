DMK petitions ECI to probe illegal tapping of DMK leaders’ mobile phones by central agencies

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Tuesday petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) to probe into the illegal and undemocratic tapping of phones of the party candidates and its frontline leaders by central agencies like CBI, ED and IT.

In his representation to the Chief Election Commissioner, DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi alleged that after the notification of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, they have learnt that mobile phones of the DMK candidates, its front line leaders, their friends, and close relatives are being tapped illegally by the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Income Tax and other investigation agencies under the union government.

"When the ECI is promising and advocating for free and fair elections, it is its bounden duty to immediately intervene and cause a very thorough enquiry in to this anti-democratic actions of the Union Government, " Bharathi said, requesting the CEC to cause an enquiry in to the illegal tapping of phones of DMK candidates and frontline party leaders by the CBI, ED, IT authorities and other investigating agencies of the Union Government, and ensure free and fair elections.

Claiming that the agencies were using illegal software for the purpose of illegal tapping to create a non-level playing field in electioneering, Bharathi said that while no authority can intercept the phone conversations except for the purposes of the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of an offence, with the prior permission of designated authorities, they understand that the aforesaid agencies under the Union Government are illegally intercepting the telephones of DMK persons.

"We cannot be oblivious of the fact that software like Pegasus are said to be used by these agencies against the political opponents, " Bharathi remarked, citing Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act and Rule 419 providing for interception telecommunication under certain contingencies after the approval of specified authorities.