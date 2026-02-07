DMK our ally at State & national-level: Karti P Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram on Friday dismissed reports of friction within the DMK-led alliance in the State, asserting that the INDIA bloc remains cohesive under the leadership of the Dravidian major.
Reaffirming the party’s commitment to the current coalition ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, Chidambaram stated that the Congress remains firmly within the alliance.
“The DMK leads the alliance at the TaNadu mil level, and we want this alliance at the national level as well,” the MP noted. Addressing reporters here, the Sivaganga MP clarified that the bloc’s composition and seat-sharing arrangements are typically settled well before elections and should not be seen as a point of contention.
“Before the elections, the number of parties in the alliance and other details are settled. It is wrong to suggest otherwise,” he said.