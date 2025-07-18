DMK MPs meet resolves to raise TN’s rights in ensuing Parliament session

CHENNAI: A meeting of the DMK MPs led by Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin on Friday resolved to strongly voice the rights of Tamil Nadu during the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

A resolution adopted at the meeting held at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam said that during the upcoming monsoon session, MPs of the DMK will raise their voices strongly in support of Tamil Nadu’s financial rights, linguistic rights, educational rights, and the federal rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

“Under the leadership and guidance of the party president and Chief Minister, they will firmly and unitedly express the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu in both Houses of Parliament against the Union BJP government that has, for the past 11 years, betrayed Tamil Nadu and waged a cultural infiltration targeting the Tamil people.”

The resolution said that the DMK MPs will firmly raise in the Parliament the issues emphasised by Chief Minister Stalin in the May 24 NITI Aayog meeting, mainly the designing of a new scheme to desilt and restore the Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabarani rivers, assigning English names instead of Hindi to union government’s schemes, unfair and discriminatory denial of SSA funds to Tamil Nadu for rejecting the three-language policy imposed on it unlike BJP- ruled Maharashtra which was granted SSA funds despite rolling back the three language policy.

As per the resolution circulated by the DMK headquarters, the MPs of DMK will also flag the issue of devolution of 50% tax share for States from the Union’s tax revenue and the financial injustice of allocating only 33.16% as the States’ share in tax revenue, instead of the constitutionally recommended 41% as per the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation and the financial strain caused by the increasing share of State Governments in jointly implemented Union-State schemes.

Slamming the union government again for repudiating the report of the Keezhadi findings, the DMK meeting also proposed to rake up in the Parliament the issue of the Union government remaining silent on the scientific evidence proving the antiquity of iron in Tamil civilization and refusing to accept the Keeladi excavation report highlighting the uniqueness of Tamil culture. The Dravidian party also criticised the BJP of continuously betraying Tamil Nadu by denying funds for railway projects meant for the state, delaying the proper disbursal of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds meant for hardworking rural communities and undermining Tamil Nadu’s fiscal autonomy by denying its rightful financial share in a manner that threatens the state’s economic independence.