DMK MPs meet resolves to mobilise political parties at national-level against delimitation

CHENNAI: The meeting of DMK MPs chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Sunday resolved to mobilise political parties across the country against the BJP-led union government on the issue of proposed Delimitation exercise and allocation of funds to states.

Highly placed DMK sources privy to the meeting disclosed that chief minister Stalin has assigned a minister each from his cabinet to visit other states and invite the political parties there to depute their nominees to the joint action committee to be formed to examine the delimitation issue.

According to party sources, State IT Minister Palanivel Thyagarajan, EV Velu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and TRB Rajaa will visit Kerala, Andhra, West Bengal and Odisha, respectively and invite the parties there.

Chief minister Stalin is learnt to have advised his party MPs to coordinate with the other party MPs in the state in launching their offensive against delimitation in Delhi.