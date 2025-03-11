DMK MP Dayanidhi’s remark draws sharp rebuke from Lok Sabha Speaker

NEW DELHI: Certain remarks by DMK member Dayanidhi Maran on Monday in Lok Sabha drew a sharp rebuke from Speaker Om Birla who warned him of strong action. It was not immediately clear what Maran said when Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange over the National Education Policy.

“Be careful while speaking, whatever you said was not on record. Had it been on record, I would have ensured proper action against you. “You say the same thing on record and I will take action against you immediately,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Addressing Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Speaker asked the government to bring a resolution for action against Maran. “If the government doesn’t bring a resolution, I will have to act,” Birla said.