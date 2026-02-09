DMK MP accuses govt of abject surrender in striking one sided trade deal with US

"The entire nation is very concerned about this trade deal with the USA that Capitol Hill is rejoicing, but we are yet to hear about this in detail from Raisina Hill," he noted.

Wilson further said, "...we are very unhappy with the abject surrender to the US. India is a proud nation and civilisation. This weaponisation of tariff should (would) have pressurised the government into submissions."

Asking how India agreed to buy USD 500 billion of American exports in five years, the DMK MP said, "The total US-India, bilateral goods trade was just USD 132.13 billion in 2025. Now you have committed to purchasing (goods worth) 100 billion dollars every year from America. Who consumes this? Which domestic products do the US goods replace?"