DMK MLAs trigger laughter riot in House

CHENNAI: The usually tense Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) experienced an overdose of humour on Wednesday after DMK MLAs N Thiyagarajan from Musiri and Boominathan from Madurai (south) induced a laughter riot with their loaded and innocuous statements.

Thiyagarajan set the tone for the laughter riot when he said that even if the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister permitted, the water from Kolli Hills will reach Musiri only through the good graces of the Leader of the House and State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

After innocuously calling Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji ‘highly resourceful’ in the House, which prompted laughter and also raised brows in the ruling ranks, Thiyagarajan, participating in the debate on demand for grants for the social welfare department, said that he would go all guns blazing if he were not interrupted frequently.

He also insisted that the chair allot him an extra minute due to the interventions. The comment evoked more than smiles, not just from both sides of the House, but also a few IAS officers in the House.

Just when the listeners felt they recovered from the humour overdose, DMK MLA from Madurai (south) Boominathan stole the limelight when he pointed to his wife in the gallery and said, “I was straying everywhere in life. She (wife) was the one who disciplined me. From earning just Rs 100 to whatever I am today, everything is because of her.”

The comment triggered a sarcastic and funny retort from local minister P Moorthy, which was eventually expunged from the records of the House by Speaker M Appavu. An otherwise frugal manager of time in the House, Appavu on Wednesday generously allowed a few extra minutes for Boominathan after he was alerted about the presence of the MLA’s wife in the gallery.

Minutes later, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu joined the party and recited a few lines from late matinee idol MGR's old number in the movie Vivasayi (farmer) which his party MLA Thiyagarajan had earlier struggled to render.