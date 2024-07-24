DMK MLA’s son, daughter-in-law, facing case for torturing house help, told to appear before court

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai directed DMK MLA Karunanidhi’s son, Anto Madhivanan, and daughter-in-law, Marlena Ann, to appear before the court for framing issues in the case booked for allegedly physically abusing an 18-year-old housemaid belonging to Dalit community.

The principal sessions court heard the case booked under various sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Since the investigation agency submitted the charge sheet, the court posted the matter to August 9 for framing issues against the couple on the alleged offence.

A video testimony of the girl, Rekha from Ulundurpet, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), went viral on social media as she narrated how the MLA’s daughter-in-law tormented her. Rekha alleged that the couple assaulted her and abused her with casteist slurs.

Based on the information from the video testimony, police reached the victim girl for her statement. They booked a case against the couple under various sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. The special team arrested the accused, Anto Madhivanan and Marlena Ann, on January 25 in Andhra Pradesh.