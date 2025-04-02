DMK MLA’s slip of tongue sparks laughter in TN Legislative Assembly

CHENNAI: A moment of unintended humour lightened the mood in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Wednesday when Sholavandhan DMK legislator A Venkatesan mistakenly used the plural form while referring to his wife, drawing laughter from fellow MLAs.

During the debate on demands for grants for the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry departments, Venkatesan, in his closing remarks, expressed gratitude to his constituents, family, and "manaivimaar" (wives) instead of the singular "manaivi" (wife).

His slip of the tongue did not go unnoticed, prompting a ripple of amusement across the House.

Recognising the lighthearted moment, Leader of the House and veteran DMK leader Duraimurugan quickly stepped in with a witty clarification.

"Venkatesan has only one wife. But it seems he was trying to refer to her with respect by using the term 'manaivimaar'", he remarked, further adding to the laughter.

Speaker M Appavu, embracing the humour, quipped that he would officially record the word "manaivi" (wife) in the Assembly's minutes, sending the House into another round of laughter before wrapping up the debate.