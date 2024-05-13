DMK MLA’s relative hacked to death in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: DMK functionary and cousin of Jayankondam MLA N Kalaivanan was hacked to death in Thanjavur on Monday.

Kalaivanan (30), Thirupananthal Union DMK youth wing organiser and cousin of Jayankondam DMK MLA KaSoKa Kannan went to water his field in Neikunnam near Panthallur on Sunday around 8 pm, but he did not return even past midnight. Family members who went in search of him were shocked to see Kalaivanan lying dead with severe cut injuries on face, neck, hand and head on the field.

Panthanallur police Inspector Muthukrishnan, retrieved the body and sent it to the Kumbakonam GH. SP Ashish Rawat inspected the spot. Later, Minister SS Sivasankar, Mayiladuthurai MP Ramalingam, Chief Whip Kovi Chezhian, Jayankondam MLA Kannan and others visited the spot. A heavy posse of police was posted.

Initial investigation found that there was a quarrel between the deceased Kalaivanan and a few members of the public over temple maintenance in which a few miscreants had issued warning to Kalaivanan by scribbling on the wall. Based on the handwriting, the police secured three persons, including Jayaprakash and Prakash. Further investigations are on.