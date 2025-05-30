DMK MLA donates month’s salary worth books to public library

CHENNAI: DMK MLA from Vikravandi ‘Anniyur’ A Siva has donated 375 books worth a month’s salary to a library in former minister A Govindasamy memorial hall near Janakipuram in Villupuram.

According to a release circulated unofficially by the ruling party, Siva donated 375 books, mostly those related to UPSC & TNPSC preparation for the benefit of students. The books worth Rs 1.05 lakhs was handed over by the MLA to Villupuram collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman on Thursday evening. In addition to UPSC material, the books also were related to history, politics, law, economics, general knowledge and general Tamil.

Among the books were one’s authored by retired IAS officer A Balakrishnan, former chief secretary V Iraianbu, incumbent state finance secretary T Udayachandran and others.