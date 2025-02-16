DMK Ministers' kin studying in schools with 3 languages, our kids forced to follow 2-language policy: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin's criticism of the Centre's trilingual policy, state BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday launched a counterattack, questioning the rationale behind the state government's opposition to the initiative.

Annamalai's salvo came in response to Stalin's recent jibe at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, wherein the Chief Minister had expressed reservations about the implementation of the trilingual policy in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Annamalai asked, "If private schools, where the children and grandchildren of Tamil Nadu ministers, including the Chief Minister, study, can teach trilingualism, why can't government schools, where our children study, do the same?"

The BJP leader also drew attention to the fact that private schools affiliated to the CBSE, including those run by the DMK, follow a trilingual curriculum that includes Tamil, English, and a third Indian language.

"Why is it a scam for government school students only? Is the Chief Minister suggesting that learning multiple languages is a privilege reserved for those who have the means?" Annamalai asked.

Annamalai further emphasised that in today's rapidly changing world, students must acquire proficiency in multiple languages to remain competitive.

"It's 2025, and the world is moving at a breakneck pace. What's the logic behind imposing an outdated policy from the 1960s on Tamil Nadu's children?" he asked, quoting Stalin's earlier post.