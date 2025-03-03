DMK lost plot in checking drugs, law & order; only achievement is stalling our schemes, says EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took a dig at the incumbent that the Stalin-model government is only keen on stalling successful projects of their previous government, on the other hand leaving out pressing issues such as the alarming rise in drug abuse incidents.

We won’t accept this as Dravidian model government but would call it Stalin model government, Palaniswami said while addressing a rally marking the 77th anniversary of the birth anniversary of the late leader J Jayalalithaa at Theni.

Under the DMK regime, drug supply is rampant and law and order have deteriorated, Palaniswami said at the public meeting. Crimes against women and children are on an alarming rise, he added. Several women were subjected to sexual abuse and shouting ‘appa’ after being unable to tolerate it, but still, the Chief Minister MK Stalin is not hearing any of it, the former CM made a scathing attack on the incumbent.

Over the last two months, as many as 184 murders occurred and incidents of 273 sexual assaults were reported across the State, he said, leading to police officers and women officials in the government too feeling unsafe.

Further criticizing the ruling DMK, EPS said that many schemes implemented during the previous AIADMK regime have been stalled under the present regime. The DMK rule exposed of making false promises as they aren’t able to fulfill even 15 per cent of their tall promises made in their election manifesto, Palaniswami said.

Without taking names, Palaniswami took a dig at expelled leader O Panneerselvam. The guy who belongs to Periyakulam is acting against the interest of the AIADMK, he said, obviously referring to Panneerselvam. Further, EPS said the ruling DMK did nothing for the development of Theni district during the last four years, but during the AIADMK regime, which rendered a ‘golden rule’, many educational institutions including medical colleges were established in the region.

Theni district was special to him as it saw the party’s legends such as MG Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa getting elected to the political stage and limelight, Palaniswami added.