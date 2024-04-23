DMK, Left leaders slam PM’s speech

CHENNAI: DMK and Left party leaders slammed the Election Commission for its silence on the issue of PM Modi’s “hate speech” and the rejection of Congress candidate’s nomination in Surat.

DMK Minister Mano Thangaraj asked, “Is the Election Commission even functioning or gone into the grave?” A Prime Minister of a democratic country attempting to divide people and delivering hate speech for votes is unbecoming of the position he holds,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condemned the PM and other BJP leaders for their comments against Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi and spreading rumours of impending riots if the INDIA alliance won Lok Sabha polls. “He (PM) is propagating completely untrue things. His speech is blatantly third-rate and unconstitutional,” reacted CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan.

