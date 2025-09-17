DMK is TN’s permanent Sun, won’t fade like stars: CM Stalin





TIRUCHY: In a veiled remark against actor-politician Vijay, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin said several individuals and political parties that appeared in Tamil Nadu political landscape have vanished while the DMK, the first State party in the country to form a government, has remained indestructible.

The remarks came at the Mupperum Vizha event in Karur on Wednesday, Stalin’s first major public event after Vijay’s second State conference in Madurai, during which the latter taunted him as ‘uncle’ and criticised him over alleged governance failures. The event, organised by V Senthilbalaji at his home turf, drew a large crowd – as if a counter to Vijay’s meeting in terms of ability to attract crowd.

While he did not name Vijay, Stalin was direct in his attack on his primary rival AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who, he alleged, pledged the Dravidian party to Centre-ruling BJP to save himself from central agencies.

“AIADMK, which was following ‘Annaism’, is now following ‘Adimaism’ (slavery). But the DMK has been fighting against the BJP directly, strongly opposing the anti-Tamil schemes brought by its Union government,” he said.

The party has been continuously recording massive victories in every election since 2019, a run that would continue in the 2026 Assembly polls, too, he said. In the coming election, the staunch followers of Dravidian principles would ensure that the Dravidian Model 2.0 government would be formed in Tamil Nadu, he said.

“There are more than a thousand movements in India, but none of them have capable cadres as the DMK,” Stalin said.

Attacking the BJP, the chief minister said it was practising saffron politics and spitting hatred towards the DMK for strongly resisting its ideology. The Centre-ruling party was also antagonised by the DMK defeating its puppet regime of the AIADMK and stopped their conspiracy against Tamil Nadu, he added.

“DMK is the first State party in India to form a government. In its 75-year history, several parties attempted to destroy it. But they failed, as the party and its principles are strongly rooted in the hearts of the people of Tami Nadu,” he said.

The DMK faced several challenges after forming the government in 2021, Stalin said. However, despite several hardships and fund crunches, the State achieved double-digit growth due to several developmental projects, which seems to have irritated the rivals, who are now spreading falsities, he added.