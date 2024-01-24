DMK is far from delivering a social justice, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, BJP State president K Annamalai on Wednesday said for DMK, social justice is a stage talk and in reality, they are far from delivering it.

Pointing out the recent mistreatment to a Dalit girl by DMK MLA's family, Annamalai said, "The perpetrators are still at large and are yet to be arrested, showing the true face of this DMK government. For DMK, social justice is a stage talk, and in reality, they are far from delivering it."

"The lack of action in the Vengaivayal incident, the verbal slander against a young man by a DMK functionary for entering the temple in Salem and the attack on a girl belonging to the SC community by DMK MLA's family in Chennai is a testament to the true intentions of the DMK, " Annamalai noted.

On January 18, 2024, the state BJP called for action on Pallavaram DMK MLA I Karunanithi's son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Merlin for harassing, hurting and causing grievous injuries to a girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste Community.

Deaths in GHs : Annamalai condemns DMK Govt

Meanwhile, Annamalai condemned the ruling DMK government for the death of a nine-year-old boy who was admitted for treatment of abdominal pain in Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital.

"Since the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, deaths in government hospitals where poor people are treated have been a recurring story. But the DMK government and the Minister for Health and Family Welfare department, are unconcerned about this saying that it is just one day's news. I strongly condemn the ruling DMK for not taking any steps to rectify the problems of Government Hospitals which are causing many deaths, " added the saffron party leader.