‘DMK is acting against the interest of oppressed sections of society’

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that the DMK government proclaimed itself as the saviour of the oppressed community.

But the functionaries of the ruling party are acting against the interest of the SC people.

The ruling party boasts itself as the protector of the minorities and brag that safeguarding social justice is their prime objective.

In stark contrast, the government has been indulged in anti-people activities. It has been leading the state to instability, said Palaniswami in a statement.

Continuing in the same vein, the AIADMK general secretary pointed out an issue pertaining to drinking water problem in the habitation of SC people in Venkatapathi panchayat in Tenkasi district.

Though panchayat union councillor K Janatha, who affiliated to the AIADMK, sanctioned Rs 5.10 lakh from her union councillor fund to lay a pipeline to supply potable water for 40 odd families in the colony.

However, the panchayat president, who is a DMK functionary, is thwarting the efforts to supply water to the families. A resolution has also been passed in the village panchayat council meeting to justify his act, Palaniswami charged in his statement.

He also recalled the Vengaivayal incident where human excrement found dumped in the overhead tank that supplies water to people of Dalit colony in the panchayat, Palaniswami wonder the silence of the DMK's alliances, who have also claim themselves as the protector of SC/ST people, over such atrocities.

"I caution the DMK government that the AIADMK will not remain silent if such incidents repeat, " he further said.