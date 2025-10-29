DMK invites rivals TVK, NTK to attend all-party meet against SIR

CHENNAI: Aiming to strengthen its efforts to oppose the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the ruling DMK has reached out to TVK, NTK, and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), all of whom are stringent critics of the party and its government.

DMK deputed its senior leaders to reach out to these parties. While Housing Board chairman Poochi Murugan went in person to invite TVK, other senior leaders met NTK leader Seeman.