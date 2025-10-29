Begin typing your search...

    DMK invites rivals TVK, NTK to attend all-party meet against SIR

    DMK deputed its senior leaders to reach out to these parties. While Housing Board chairman Poochi Murugan went in person to invite TVK, other senior leaders met NTK leader Seeman.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2025 10:10 PM IST
    (L-R) TVK leader and actor Vijay, CM Stalin

    CHENNAI: Aiming to strengthen its efforts to oppose the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the ruling DMK has reached out to TVK, NTK, and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), all of whom are stringent critics of the party and its government.

    DTNEXT Bureau

