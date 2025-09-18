DMK in jitters over Edappadi's meet with Shah, says Tamilisai

COIMBATORE: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday claimed that the DMK is in jitters over a meeting between AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Addressing media persons at Coimbatore airport, Tamilisai mocked DMK for lacking trust in its own alliance, looking for a break-up of the opposition tie-up.

Criticising DMK for not supporting CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice-Presidential polls, Tamilisai said history will never forgive the DMK for such betrayal.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin should go shopping to find out the reduced prices of items following a reduction in the GST in an economic revolution brought by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” she said.

Alleging that seven ministers are facing corruption charges in Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader said former DMK minister V Senthilbalaji should be counting his days out of prison. She also criticised the Communist parties for their alliance with DMK.

The BJP leader also asked DMK to first secure the rights of panchayats by holding local body polls rather than creating a false impression of fighting to secure the rights from the central government.

“Let Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin carry ‘sengal’ (brick), while we carry ‘sengol’ (sceptre),” she said.