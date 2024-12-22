DMK holds executive meeting in Chennai, passes 12 resolutions

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday held a high-level executive meeting which was attended by senior leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and over 800 high-level executive members. Chief Minister Stalin attended the meeting at the party headquarters at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

The DMK passed 12 resolutions which were read out by DMK leader TKS Elangovan, former member of Rajya Sabha, who appreciated chief minister Stalin and the ministers in the Tamil Nadu government for their efforts to implement precautionary measures during the Cyclonic storm 'Fengal'.

During the meeting, the DMK condemned the recent "derogatory" remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding BR Ambedkar during the debate on the Constitution in Rajya Sabha. Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of god so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," he said. The ruling party in Tamil Nadu demanded the release of disaster relief funds for Cyclone 'Fengal' and decided to oppose the 'One Nation One Election' bill introduced in the Parliament. DMK, in its executive meeting, said that this policy was against democracy and destroyed free and honest election practices.

The DMK also condemned the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Tungsten mining issue.

The party criticised the AIADMK for supporting the mining project and the Union government for passing the bill to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

This comes weeks after Chief Minister Stalin said that as long as he is the Chief Minister of the state he will not allow tungsten mining at Melur in Madurai district even though the central government announced that it had granted tungsten mining rights in Melur to Hindustan Zinc Limited. In the meeting, the DMK criticised the BJP government in the centre for not allocating funds to the Tamil Nadu education department, discriminating against the state which was performing well in education.

The party also resolved to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The DMK also urged the central government to take steps to retrieve the Katchatheevu Island which was given to Sri Lanka in 1974.