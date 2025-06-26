DMK has no moral right to utter Anna’s name, says EPS, declares restoration of TN’s rights his first poll promise for 2026

CHENNAI: Rebutting Chief Minister M K Stalin for his criticism of the AIADMK’s silence over derogatory remarks made against Dravidian icons Thanthai Periyar and C N Annadurai at the Hindu Munnani’s Murugan Manadu, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the party would never relinquish its connection to Anna "not just in name or symbol, but in spirit and blood".

Taking to social media to counter Stalin’s sharp remarks made during a government event in Tiruppur, Palaniswami questioned whether the DMK or its leader had the moral authority to even utter Anna’s name. “It was the DMK that betrayed Anna’s legacy,” he charged.

Asserting his commitment to TN’s development, Palaniswami declared, “I will restore the state’s rights and prosperity. This is my first poll promise to the people for the 2026 Assembly elections.”

Coming back to Stalin's jibe at the AIADMK, the Leader of Opposition said, “It was the DMK, under Karunanidhi and now Stalin, that has pawned Anna’s legacy for political gain.”

“Karunanidhi hijacked the movement Anna built, buried its ideology, and converted the DMK into a dynastic vehicle. That betrayal led Anna’s devoted follower M G Ramachandran to form the AIADMK in a bid to resurrect the ideals of his leader, ” he said

Accusing the DMK of compromising TN’s interests on key issues including Katchatheevu, Palaniswami said the state’s rights, peace, and prosperity had all been lost under the current regime. “I guarantee that I will restore what has been taken from the people,” he declared, adding, “This is my first election promise for the 2026 Assembly polls to bring back the rights and development that the DMK has surrendered.”