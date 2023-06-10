DMK has an important role to play in Oppn's alliance: Udhay

CHENNAI: Ahead of the meeting of the top Opposition leaders in Patna, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that his party has an important role to play in the Opposition's alliance as they were always against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"DMK has an important role to play in this opposition alliance because we have always been against BJP.", Udhayanidhi Stalin told the media.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said he would participate in the opposition meeting of the top Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to mobilise the opposition against the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Janta Dal (United) President Lalan Singh on Wednesday confirmed that the meeting will be held in Patna on June 23.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of the opposition parties on June 23 in Patna. I will also participate in the meeting," CM Stalin said.

The meeting, which is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, was originally scheduled to be held on June 12. However, the meeting was pushed back after several Opposition leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressed their inability to attend the meeting on June 12, citing prior engagements and pre-occupations.

The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the effort to galvanise the Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, he has already met the likes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.