DMK guards Muslims from BJP’s conspiracies, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Assuring that his party would never allow the conspiracies of the BJP, mainly the Uniform Civil Code, to succeed, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the DMK had always remained a shield protecting the minorities when worrisome communal clashes happened in other states.

Speaking at the Iftar party hosted by the minority wing of the DMK in the city, Stalin listed out the various welfare schemes implemented in their tenure for the welfare of minorities and said, “Though the situation is worrisome in other states, our DMK government has always been one that prevented communal clashes in Tamil Nadu.” Referring to the people’s movement and signature campaign run by the DMK against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Stalin recalled the statements Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami had issued in support of CAA and reiterated that the CAA Bill would have been defeated in the Parliament had the AIADMK legislators voted against it in the Parliament. But the members of the DMK and its allies voted against it, Chief Minister Stalin said.

Remarking that the minority Muslims will never forget or forgive Palaniswami’s support for the CAA, Stalin said, “He (EPS) is now participating in Muslims’ festivals without any shame. Some people are participating in Iftar parties without any guilty conscience after acting against Muslims during times of danger.”

Citing the letter written by DMK to the Central Law Commission against the Uniform Civil Code, the Chief Minister said that the BJP was trying to enact the UCC with the intention of snatching the rights of minorities. “We announced that DMK will move the Supreme Court if UCC is enacted. DMK will never allow the conspiracies of the BJP to succeed. We will fight with determination and stand by you (Muslims) forever,” added Stalin.