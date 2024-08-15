DMK govt to increase Freedom fighters, Martyrs’ pension: CM Stalin in I-Day address

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin hoisted the National flag on the 78th Independence Day and delivered a speech at the Secretariat, on Thursday.

While addressing the gathering, the CM said, "The symbol of diversity is the National flag. It has been 77 years of freedom in India.“

“Freedom did not come easily. It was achieved after 300 years of struggle. Let us commit to fulfilling the purpose of those who fought for freedom. Tamil Nadu is better than other states in India in honouring Martyrs,” he added.

The CM also stated:

The Dravidian model government is working with emphasis on social development projects.

It was the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who got State Chief Ministers the right to hoist the National flag 50 years ago.

I am honoured to have the opportunity to hoist the National flag for the 4th consecutive year, Stalin added.

The monthly pension for Freedom fighters will be increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000. Martyrs' family pension will also be increased from Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 11,500; the pension for the descendants of Kattabomman, VOC, and Maruthu brothers will be increased to Rs 10,500, the CM announced.

Vidiyal Payanam, Pudhumaipen, and Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai schemes are being implemented to create a poverty-free and equitable state.

Around 20.7 lakh students eat good meal every day through the Chief Minister breakfast scheme.

The Central government statistics show that Tamil Nadu excels in higher education.

32,700 youth have been given employment in various government departments.

77 lakh jobs have been created in various sectors in the last 3 years.

We provide Rs 1,000 per month to female heads of households who work tirelessly for the sake of society and family.

The Chief Minister also mentioned, that Tamil Nadu has developed in all sectors in the last 3 years.