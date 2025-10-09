DMK govt owes answers on cough syrup deaths, says TN BJP

CHENNAI: Raising a series of allegations against Sresan Pharmaceuticals and the State government, the BJP asked how the State government machinery failed to take notice of spurious medicines being manufactured at its unit in Sunguvarchathram till now.

In a statement, Narayanan Thirupathy, the chief spokesperson of the party’s State unit, said the government owed answers to questions, including how and why the government failed to notice the manufacture of fake drugs for more than a decade and whether the people running the company had any political links.

“After news emerged that the directors of the company, including G Ranganathan, were absconding for the past few days, it is surprising to note that the Madhya Pradesh police arrested the person at his house in Ashok Nagar. Did the police not know that the person was there until now,” he asked.

The government should explain what medicines were distributed in Tamil Nadu by the company, he said, and added that it is the duty of the government to take strict action against all those responsible for the deaths of 22 children so far.