DMK govt lacks will to curb graft in paddy procurement, says H Raja

TIRUCHY: The farmers’ wing of the state BJP staged a protest in Thanjavur against the DMK government for ‘failing’ to curb the practice of bribe collection in the DPCs during procurement of paddy from the farmers. The BJP also urged the State government to expedite the procurement process.

Addressing the protest, party leader H Raja stated that the State agriculture minister is unable to expedite the procurement process. “Farmers should record it on their mobiles if officials demand Rs 40 per bag as a bribe and release them on social media platforms,” H Raja said.

He also stated that the State government has no genuine care for the welfare of the farmers and disregards their hard work. “As the state government is not concerned about the bribe issue in the DPCs, we can conclude that a share of the Rs 40 goes to the particular minister handling the portfolio,” he alleged.

Thanjavur District Farmers Wing President M Thangavel presided over the protest.