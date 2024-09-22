DMK govt files cases against those who work for AIADMK's reunion: OPS

CHENNAI: The Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga (ADMK) Cadres’ Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator, O Panneerselvam, on Sunday, called the DVAC case against his supporter and former housing minister R Vaithilingam and his son an act of “political animosity” and said the DMK regime filed cases against those who are working for the reunion of the AIADMK.

In a statement, Panneerselvam pointed out that the DMK had recently filed a case against another former minister, SP Velumani.

He highlighted that both Vaithilingam and Velumani have been advocating for the reunification of the AIADMK, alleging that this was the true reason behind the legal actions.

Panneerselvam also alleged that the DMK won the Lok Sabha polls in the state because of the divided and weakened opposition party. "Hence, the ruling party is scared of the reunited and strong AIADMK, and it has been working to hinder the efforts of those who were working to bring together the factions of the opposition camp, he said, claiming that the present dispensation’s calculation and efforts would backfire as the AIADMK would emerge as a single and strong political force to form government in the forthcoming polls.

OPS's statement on the reunion of the AIADMK came a day after his former cabinet colleague and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s clear and loud message at a public meeting in Chennai on Saturday that there is no feasibility of a reunion between factions nor would the party take back expelled AIADMK leaders OPS, V K Sasikala, and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, and their supporters.