DMK govt failed to check spike in viral infections: EPS

CHENNAI: Slamming the DMK government for laxity in checking the spike in viral respiratory infections and influenza cases in the state, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the government machinery of failing to take precautionary measures.

Referring to media reports on a spike in cases of seasonal illnesses like influenza, dengue, chikungunya, and malaria in several districts across the State, Palaniswami urged the government to act fast.

“Several hospitals are overflowing with patients, leaving the medical system, already in a state of distress, in a quandary. There are complaints that patients are not getting required medicines and treatment,” Palaniswami said in a statement, citing media reports, on Friday.

The AIADMK general secretary also flagged an alleged shortage of medicines at government hospitals and primary health centres.

Demanding the government to step up precautionary measures, Palaniswami said, "The health department along with local bodies should conduct fever camps and carry out a drive to identify and destroy mosquito breeding sources, ahead of the rainy season, to control the situation."