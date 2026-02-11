DMK general secy Duraimurugan to undergo surgery for hip fracture on Thursday

CHENNAI: DMK general secretary and senior Tamil Nadu Minister Duraimurugan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai following a hip fracture and will undergo surgery on Thursday, party sources said.
According to DMK sources, the senior leader slipped and fell at his residence while getting up from his bed, sustaining an injury to his hip on Tuesday. He was immediately admitted to Apollo Hospitals for medical evaluation.
Doctors, after conducting examinations, confirmed a hip fracture and advised surgery, which is scheduled for Thursday. Sources said his condition is stable and he is under medical observation.