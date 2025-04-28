DMK functionary hacked to death in Sivaganga; three arrested

MADURAI: A 29-year-old man was allegedly murdered by an armed gang, due to previous enmity, in Sivaganga on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as K Praveen Kumar of Samiyarpatti.

He was the president of DMK’s Sports Development Wing. The incident occurred while he was on his way to a farm near Samiyarpatti.

A gang surrounded him and hacked him to death.

The victim died on the way to the hospital. The victim’s relatives thronged Sivaganga Government Medical College and staged a road blockade in front of the hospital seeking immediate arrest of the culprits.

The crowd dispersed after Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and DSP Amala Advin held talks.

Police said three persons including K Vicky alias Karunakaran (23), S Prabakaran (19), and S Guru (21) have been arrested in connection with the incident.