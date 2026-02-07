DMK front plans stir against anti-TN budget on Feb 12

In a statement issued on Saturday, the alliance said the Budget had completely ignored Tamil Nadu, with no allocations made for key sectors and welfare schemes that directly impact the common people. It alleged that the Union government had prioritised corporate interests over public welfare and grassroots development.



According to the alliance, the Budget did not provide funds for several crucial schemes, including Rs 3,458 crore for education, Rs 2,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and Rs 3,112 crore for drinking water connections. It also claimed that no allocations were made for development projects in the State.