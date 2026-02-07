DMK front plans stir against anti-TN budget on Feb 12

CHENNAI: The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has announced statewide protests on February 12 against the Union Budget, alleging that it has failed to address the needs of farmers, workers and welfare beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the alliance said the Budget had completely ignored Tamil Nadu, with no allocations made for key sectors and welfare schemes that directly impact the common people. It alleged that the Union government had prioritised corporate interests over public welfare and grassroots development.
According to the alliance, the Budget did not provide funds for several crucial schemes, including Rs 3,458 crore for education, Rs 2,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and Rs 3,112 crore for drinking water connections. It also claimed that no allocations were made for development projects in the State.
Condemning what it described as the Centre's "step-motherly treatment" of Tamil Nadu, the alliance said the protests would take the form of public demonstrations, rallies and awareness campaigns across the State.
A "massive protest" will be held on February 12 at 10.30 a.m., with demonstrations planned at one location in each corporation area, as well as at union, town and panchayat levels across Tamil Nadu.