    DMK files plea in Supreme Court against SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu

    DMK's Organisation Secretary, senior leader R S Bharathi has filed the petition in the court through party MP, senior advocate NR Elango, a DMK release said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|3 Nov 2025 7:22 PM IST
    DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi 

    NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging implementing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

    The state's ruling party has gone to court a day after a meeting of multiple parties chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin here decided to approach the apex court on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

    PTI

