DMK files-3: Annamalai releases a purported audio clip of DMK MP A Raja

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday released an audio tape, as part of the 'DMK Files-3 series'.

The audio conversation purportedly between former union minister A Raja and the then chief of state intelligence, MS Jaffar Sait, happened during the previous DMK tenure (2006-2011).

"Continuation of our (BJP) expose of how DMK manipulated the CBI inquiry during the 2G probe. Conversation between DMK MP and former union minister A Raja (the prime accused in the 2G case) and MS Jaffar Sait, a former chief of state intelligence. Witnesses of the 2G case were prepped, cornered, and threatened. This is how the UPA government conducted the 2G probe. This does not end with this," Annamalai alleged in a social media post.

In the audio clip, shared by Annamalai, A Raja and Jaffar Sait were heard discussing sabotaging the 2G investigation by the CBI.

Raja discussed how to prep the witnesses with the then chief of state intelligence.

Earlier in the month, Annamalai shared an audio clip between TR Baalu and Jaffar Sait regarding the same 2G investigation.