DMK fears none but TVK alone, says Nirmal

CHENNAI: Asserting its rising political clout, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday claimed that the ruling DMK fears no political party but TVK alone.

Speaking at the TVK Advocates' Wing event held at YMCA Hall at Parrys Corner, TVK deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said, "In the past one month, nearly 50 cases have been filed against our party functionaries — all fabricated at the behest of the DMK. These are politically motivated and aimed at silencing TVK. I thank our legal team for their relentless support."

He added that the next eight months would be politically turbulent and accused the ruling party of misusing government machinery to target TVK, which he described as the principal opposition force in the state.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has not reiterated his claim of winning over 200 seats post the TVK's Vikravandi conference. He's already in exit mode," he remarked.

Lauding party leader Vijay's commitment to legality and discipline, he said, "Which other leader insists on following Supreme Court guidelines for even putting up banners? Vijay will become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in 2026."

TVK general secretary N Anand added, "This is the only party that has cadres everywhere. The legal wing will be TVK's greatest strength in the run-up to the elections."

Anand also hinted that party chief Vijay's statewide tour will be announced soon, reaffirming that TVK is gearing up for a legal and electoral battle with full force.