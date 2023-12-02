DMK expects Guv to heed to its wishes: Murugan

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK was expecting the Governor to sign on the dotted lines and never point out flaws and seek explanation, criticised Union Minister of State for I&B L Murugan on Friday. During an interaction with DT Next, the BJP leader also blamed the government for not obtaining Raj Bhavan’s nod to award an honourary doctorate to CPM veteran N Sankaraiah.



Slamming the DMK government for its remarks against Governor RN Ravi, Murugan said the latter was following the Constitution and added that it was unacceptable to label him as undesirable merely because he raises questions.

“Of the 180 Bills moved by the State government in the last 2.5 years, Governor Ravi has given approval to all except 12. But the government adopted Bills to appoint DMK’s favourite men as university vice-chancellors and sent them to the Governor. If the Governor signs wherever they say, then he is a good Governor. But, if he points out the flaws and seeks an explanation, then he is a bad Governor,” Murugan told this newspaper.

Striking a different note from the BJP’s State unit chief K Annamalai, Murugan said that there was nothing wrong with governors commenting on various matters, as they also have freedom of expression.

When asked about the delay in awarding honorary doctorate to late CPM leader Sankaraiah, an issue that led to criticisms, Murugan said everyone wished the veteran leader be bestowed with the honour.

“The Governor’s office raised some queries regarding awarding him a doctorate degree. As the government failed to respond in time, the doctorate could not be awarded,” he said.

Speaking about the recent political developments, Murugan said the INDIA bloc would wither away once the results of the five-state Assembly polls are declared.