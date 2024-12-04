DMK executive panel to meet on Dec 18

CHENNAI: The DMK executive committee will meet at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on December 18 to discuss the party affairs. On Tuesday, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that the executive committee meeting would be chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin at 10 am in Kalaignar Arangam on December 18.

According to the announcement, the party's affairs would be the agenda of the meeting, which would be the first since the elevation of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin as the State's Deputy Chief Minister.

A customary meeting ahead of the convention of the annual General Council, the ultimate decision-making body of the DMK, the executive council would likely set the tone for the reported organisational changes that the general council must ratify.

With rumours or reorganisation, mainly the creation of more party districts, doing the rounds in the party circles, the executive council could also take stock of the deliberations of the party president's high-level committee for the party rejig. It is widely rumoured that the DMK high command was contemplating the division of a few party districts and providing opportunities to youngsters to woo more youths towards the party.