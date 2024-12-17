DMK executive council meeting to now be held on December 22

CHENNAI: The meeting of the DMK executive committee, which was deferred earlier, will be held on December 22 at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here to discuss the party affairs.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that the executive committee meeting would be chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at 10 am in Kalaignar Arangam.

According to the announcement, the party's affairs would be the agenda of the meeting, which would be the first since the elevation of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin as the State's Deputy Chief Minister. Originally scheduled for December 18, the meeting was deferred due to recent floods and the ongoing stormy Parliament session.

The meeting is expected to pass resolutions against the BJP-led Union government for pushing ahead 'One Nation, One Election' Bill and not allocating funds from the NDRF for natural disasters in the State and other issues.

A customary meeting ahead of the convention of the annual general council, the ultimate decision making body of the DMK, the executive council would likely set the tone for the reported organisational changes that must be ratified by the general council.

With rumours of reorganisation, mainly the creation of more party districts, doing the rounds in the party circles, the executive council could also take stock of the deliberations of the high-level committee the party president constituted for the party rejig. It is widely rumoured that the DMK high command was contemplating the division of a few party districts and providing opportunities to youngsters to woo more youth towards the party.