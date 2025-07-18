DMK enacting ‘Oraniyil’ drama to offset erosion of party base: EPS

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that DMK has drastically lost membership under the leadership of MK Stalin, leading to the launch of ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign to offset losses to the party base.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Nannilam in Tiruvarur as a part of his ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpon’ poll rally, Palaniswami said that the ruling party’s talk of winning over 200 seats is just a daydream. “DMK’s base is eroding. They try to deceive the people by launching the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign,” Palaniswami said.

Stating that the DMK is an anti-farmers party by signing MoUs for Methane and Hydrocarbon projects, the Leader of Opposition said it was the AIADMK government that felt the need to protect the Delta and declared it as the protected agricultural zone. “Stalin, who used to proclaim that he is a man from Delta, has not initiated any step to extend insurance to kuruvai crops for the past three years. But the AIADMK government got an insurance claim worth Rs 21,000 crore for the farmers across the State,” EPS said.

Condemning the Left parties for blindly supporting the DMK, EPS said that the Communists used to reflect the minds of the working class and the farmers. “But in Tamil Nadu, they never voice against the DMK’s anti-people activities just for the sake of getting seats. The Communists have given the charter of slavery to the DMK and are supporting the DMK blindly,” EPS claimed.

Meanwhile, EPS stated that the AIADMK government had planned to construct four check dams across the Cauvery for the benefit of the Delta farmers, and a detailed project report had also been prepared. However, after forming a government, the DMK dropped the project. Similarly, the DMK has dropped several developmental projects, and as a result, the people have been suffering greatly, he said.

He asked the DMK government whether it had brought a single project to the Nannilam assembly constituency. He challenged Chief Minister Stalin to list them out when he came to the constituency. “The Chief Minister would arrive, conduct a photo shoot and leave the place,” accused EPS.

The AIADMK leader also claimed that the DMK was involved in the Tasmac scam, which allegedly raised Rs 450 crore a month and Rs 5,400 crore a year, and alleged that a major share of the proceeds went to Stalin’s family.