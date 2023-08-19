DMK did not do anything for the retrieval of Katchatheevu: OPS

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and AIADMK ousted leader O Panneerselvam said that the DMK has not done anything to retrieve Katchatheevu islet when it allied with the Centre for 17 years.

Panneerselvam's statement here on Saturday came against the backdrop of recent speech by chief minister M K Stalin that his party tried to bring back the islet, which was a part of India.

"He (Stalin) should not talk without knowing the history", he said adding the DMK did not stage big protests to bring back the islet and it had not moved the Apex court in this regard all these years.

Panneerselvam pointed out that when the then AIADMK under the leadership of late J Jayalalithaa approached the Supreme Court against the Katchatheevu agreement, the DMK did not support it. "It was total betrayal by the then DMK when it said that the uniform stand has to be taken by the Central and State Government", he alleged.

He alleged that DMK has not only "betrayed" the state with regard to Katchatheevu but also in the Cauvery water issue with Karnataka and Mullaperiyar dam issue with Kerala.

"Why it (DMK) has noted opened its mouth when it was allied with the Centre for 17 years?" he asked and alleged "keeping the general elections in mind, it (DMK) has started lying".