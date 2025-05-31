DMK denying RS seat to Vaiko dejects us: Durai

TIRUCHY: MDMK Member of Parliament Durai Vaiko expressed disappointment of his party leader Vaiko not getting a Rajya Sabha seat, despite waiting in hope.

“We demanded one Rajya Sabha seat from DMK during the Lok Sabha election last year, and they asked us to wait. We waited with hope, but now, the hopes are shattered. Vaiko was not allotted the seat, and this has dejected all of us, but still, we will continue with the DMK alliance for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai said, Vaiko entered the Parliament when he was 34 years old in 1978 and served in the house for more than 30 years.

In his maiden speech in the parliament, he spoke against Hindi and currently at the age of 81, he also spoke against the three-language policy, particularly against the imposition of Hindi.

“Despite the cabinet minister post coming to him thrice, he refused it as he was not for any ornamental posting, but he is the man for the people and tiger of the parliament, and still, he has the valour,” said Durai Vaiko.

Stating that the MDMK demanded one Rajya Sabha seat during the previous LS polls with DMK, but there was no allotment of a seat, Durai Vaiko said, “We were eagerly waiting, but dejected after we were denied the seat. But still, despite being frustrated, we are continuing with the DMK alliance for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

While answering to a query, Durai Vaiko said that Vaiko contesting in the upcoming assembly polls would be decided by Vaiko himself and the party high command. “We have scheduled to organise the General Body meeting of the party on June 22 and we will decide about the election strategies”, added Durai Vaiko.