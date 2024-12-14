DMK defers Dec 18 Executive Council Meeting due to heavy rain forecast

Begin typing your search...

    14 Dec 2024 4:03 PM IST
    CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has deferred its December 18 executive council meeting owing to the heavy rain forecast issued for Tamil Nadu and the ongoing session of the Parliament.

    A release issued by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that the executive council meeting scheduled for December 18 has been postponed as the party MPs must take part in debate on major issues in the ongoing Parliament session and the heavy rainfall forecast issued to Tamil Nadu.

    The release said that a fresh date would be notified for the DMK executive council meeting.

